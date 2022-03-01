Short Interest in Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Decreases By 95.2%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the January 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fletcher Building stock remained flat at $$4.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. Fletcher Building has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

