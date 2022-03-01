Short Interest in Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Declines By 87.9%

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the January 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Good Gaming stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 596,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,474. Good Gaming has a one year low of 0.02 and a one year high of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.20.

Good Gaming Company Profile

