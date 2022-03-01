Short Interest in GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Drops By 90.0%

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on GrandSouth Bancorporation in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of GrandSouth Bancorporation stock remained flat at $$28.50 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%.

GrandSouth Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grandsouth Bancorp. operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating GrandSouth Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, loans, special services, factoring, gift cards, and travel cards. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

