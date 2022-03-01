Short Interest in Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Increases By 2,350.0%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 2,350.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBRIY. Barclays reduced their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 625 ($8.39) to GBX 570 ($7.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Harbour Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

OTCMKTS HBRIY opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

