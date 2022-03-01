Short Interest in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Rises By 537.9%

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a growth of 537.9% from the January 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PSAG stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,145. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $13,666,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,802,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 908,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 666,635 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,212,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $5,454,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.