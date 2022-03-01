Short Interest in Rock Tech Lithium, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Expands By 1,533.3%

Rock Tech Lithium, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 1,533.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RCKTF opened at 3.68 on Tuesday. Rock Tech Lithium has a 1 year low of 2.65 and a 1 year high of 7.53.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rock Tech Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Rock Tech Lithium, Inc is a lithium chemical technology company, which engages in the development of lithium and rare metals projects in Canada. It holds interest in Georgia Lake lithium project. The company was founded on June 14, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

