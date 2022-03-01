Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Declines By 86.1%

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the January 31st total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 2,000,000 shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,000,425 shares of company stock valued at $20,012,478. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 14.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 36.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 46,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1,069.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 114,669 shares during the period. 29.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.
