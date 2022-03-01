Short Interest in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Rises By 597.1%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, an increase of 597.1% from the January 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in uCloudlink Group during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of uCloudlink Group by 81.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UCL opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.52. uCloudlink Group has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 92.15% and a negative net margin of 58.58%. The company had revenue of $19.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that uCloudlink Group will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

