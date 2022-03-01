Short Interest in US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Expands By 1,600.0%

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:UCLE opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. US Nuclear has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.
US Nuclear Company Profile (Get Rating)
