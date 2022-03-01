Short Interest in US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Expands By 1,600.0%

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UCLE opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. US Nuclear has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.

US Nuclear Company Profile

US Nuclear Corp. engages in the design, building, and manufacture of radiation safety and monitoring instruments. It operates through the Optron, Overhoff, and Corporate segments. The Optron segment is located in Canoga Park, California. The Overhoff segment is located in located in Milford, Ohio. The company was founded on February 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Canoga Park, CA.

