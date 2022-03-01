Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Declines By 89.5%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $200.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.64. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $174.07 and a one year high of $220.90.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.
