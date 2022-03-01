Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Declines By 89.5%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $200.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.64. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $174.07 and a one year high of $220.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 701,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,482,000 after acquiring an additional 153,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

