Short Interest in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Declines By 100.0%

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

VCRA stock remained flat at $$79.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $31.93 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.75.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $521,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $631,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,892 shares of company stock worth $1,688,574. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 42,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 13.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 29,547 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. BTIG Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

