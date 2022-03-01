Short Interest in Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WRAC) Declines By 98.5%

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the January 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Williams Rowland Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,349. Williams Rowland Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. is based in Westport, Connecticut.

