SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.53% of SI-BONE worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter worth $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SI-BONE by 52.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SI-BONE by 126.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at $216,000.

SIBN opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.79 million, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.49. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.82.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $38,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $90,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,359 shares of company stock worth $358,333. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SIBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

