Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 354,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,036,882 shares.The stock last traded at $20.10 and had previously closed at $19.12.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
