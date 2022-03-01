Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 354,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,036,882 shares.The stock last traded at $20.10 and had previously closed at $19.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

