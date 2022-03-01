Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $66.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.00 and last traded at $66.52, with a volume of 411150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.88.

SIEGY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.78.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.6665 per share. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.68%.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

