Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Cut to “Reduce” at HSBC

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GCTAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €22.00 ($24.72) to €18.50 ($20.79) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €20.00 ($22.47) to €21.50 ($24.16) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.77.

Shares of GCTAF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.77. 2,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $40.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

