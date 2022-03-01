Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Lowered to “Reduce” at HSBC

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €20.00 ($22.47) to €21.50 ($24.16) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €22.00 ($24.72) to €18.50 ($20.79) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

GCTAF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.77. 2,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $40.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

