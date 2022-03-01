Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LWSCF. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.