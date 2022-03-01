Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSCF opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

