Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $602.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) to report sales of $602.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $575.02 million to $625.15 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $439.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,227,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 65.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,997,000 after acquiring an additional 443,323 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,492,000 after purchasing an additional 423,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,710,000 after purchasing an additional 389,849 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $344.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $206.00 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

