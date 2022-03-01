Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $321.60 and last traded at $321.62. Approximately 8,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 923,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $344.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.09.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,812,000 after acquiring an additional 278,159 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

