Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Shares Down 1.5%

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) fell 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.30. 152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

