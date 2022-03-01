Silver Bull Resources (SVBL) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS: SVBL – Get Rating) is one of 106 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Silver Bull Resources to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silver Bull Resources N/A -37.51% -33.70% Silver Bull Resources Competitors -1,075.77% 3.27% -1.53%

21.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silver Bull Resources and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Silver Bull Resources N/A -$2.25 million -4.13 Silver Bull Resources Competitors $7.59 billion $1.23 billion -8.07

Silver Bull Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Silver Bull Resources. Silver Bull Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Silver Bull Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Silver Bull Resources Competitors 714 2414 2796 119 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 15.17%. Given Silver Bull Resources’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silver Bull Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources’ rivals have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silver Bull Resources rivals beat Silver Bull Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Sierra Mojada project located in Mexico. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

