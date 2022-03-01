SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.88

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 1665381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBEA)

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

