SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Short Interest Down 100.0% in February

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ SBEA opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 4.2% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

