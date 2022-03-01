SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 7.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 179,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 6.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 27.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 63,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 63.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the period.

Shares of SBEAU opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $17.69.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

