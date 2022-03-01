SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU) Short Interest Down 95.1% in February

SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the January 31st total of 197,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SLVRU stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94. SilverSPAC has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLVRU. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SilverSPAC in the third quarter worth $12,388,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC in the third quarter worth $99,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC in the third quarter worth $992,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in SilverSPAC during the third quarter valued at about $993,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SilverSPAC during the third quarter valued at about $496,000.

