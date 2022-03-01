Sims Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1293 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

SMSMY opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. Sims has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.80.

SMSMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sims in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

