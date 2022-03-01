Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Trading Down 8.9%

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.79 and last traded at $41.91. Approximately 126,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,495,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. OTR Global lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,236,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $27,297,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,472,000 after purchasing an additional 178,175 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

