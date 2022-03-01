Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SKLZ. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. Skillz’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skillz will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Skillz by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,714,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,737 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Skillz by 3,064.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 232,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Skillz by 3,092.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,352 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Skillz by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

