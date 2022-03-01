Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SKLZ. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. Skillz’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skillz will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Skillz by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,714,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,737 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Skillz by 3,064.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 232,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Skillz by 3,092.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,352 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Skillz by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.