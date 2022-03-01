SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.03

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 47050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

SKYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.42. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 73.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

