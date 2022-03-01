SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) will post $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.71. SL Green Realty posted earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 53.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.05.

SLG stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.14. The stock had a trading volume of 930,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,693. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.96%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,036 shares of company stock worth $1,007,930 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.