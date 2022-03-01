SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) will post $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.71. SL Green Realty posted earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $6.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 53.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.05.

SLG stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.14. The stock had a trading volume of 930,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,693. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.96%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,036 shares of company stock worth $1,007,930 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.