SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) CFO Steven Mcgarry Sells 15,016 Shares

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Mcgarry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SLM alerts:

On Friday, February 25th, Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of SLM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $454,168.26.

SLM traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,778,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,267. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.28. SLM Co. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SLM by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,587,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,850 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,751,000 after buying an additional 652,411 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of SLM by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 9,957,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,254,000 after buying an additional 1,406,738 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SLM by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,686,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,905,000 after buying an additional 637,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,367,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,263,000 after buying an additional 257,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About SLM (Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.