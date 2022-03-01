SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $32.57

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.57, but opened at $36.51. SM Energy shares last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 9,933 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.75 and a beta of 5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 5,053,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,982,000 after buying an additional 49,933 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after acquiring an additional 847,599 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 356,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,173,000 after acquiring an additional 202,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.