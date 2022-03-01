SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.00. SMART Global reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. SMART Global’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGH shares. Stifel Europe raised their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on SMART Global from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on SMART Global to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.06. 611,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.15. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1,423.4% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 496,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,215,000 after purchasing an additional 463,488 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 237.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 353,100 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,555,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,243,000 after acquiring an additional 220,663 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

