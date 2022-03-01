SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,633 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of SmartFinancial worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 18.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth $131,000. 48.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMBK opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

SMBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James raised their target price on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

