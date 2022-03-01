Smartshare (SSP) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $300,925.56 and $59,628.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00077072 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00014624 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

