SmileyCoin (SMLY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $57.00

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded up 46.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $445,021.77 and approximately $57.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

