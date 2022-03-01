Smooth Love Potion Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last Week (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $104.13 million and approximately $480.25 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00034313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00105671 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

SLP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 5,129,907,048 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.