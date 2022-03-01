Societe Generale Increases Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 700

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 680 ($9.12) to GBX 700 ($9.39) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.43) to GBX 740 ($9.93) in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.66) to GBX 670 ($8.99) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 610 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.45) in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $550.60.
NYSE:PSO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. 40,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,732. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Pearson has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $12.39.
About Pearson (Get Rating)
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
