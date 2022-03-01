Societe Generale Lowers Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Price Target to €47.00

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from €48.00 ($53.93) to €47.00 ($52.81) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($47.19) to €45.00 ($50.56) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €44.00 ($49.44) to €45.00 ($50.56) in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($53.93) to €51.00 ($57.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from €40.00 ($44.94) to €41.00 ($46.07) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.82. 94,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,844. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.