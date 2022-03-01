Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.75

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.75 and last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 490913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.
SDXAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.
