SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Up to $277.93

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $277.93, but opened at $317.00. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $314.41, with a volume of 4,248 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.96.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.98 and its 200 day moving average is $287.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,227,000 after purchasing an additional 138,005 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 461.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $8,899,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.1% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

