Solrise Finance (SLRS) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.38 Million

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, Solrise Finance has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $15.38 million and $237,169.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Solrise Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00042159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,908.49 or 0.06585373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,065.28 or 0.99772097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00046966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 999,629,825 coins and its circulating supply is 55,355,097 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Buying and Selling Solrise Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solrise Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solrise Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solrise Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solrise Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.