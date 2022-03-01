Somerset Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 1.7% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 70.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde stock traded down $6.98 on Tuesday, hitting $286.26. 61,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $146.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.03. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $241.88 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.76.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

