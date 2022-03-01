Somerset Trust Co Purchases 429 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.9% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after buying an additional 237,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,616,278,000 after purchasing an additional 134,890 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,103,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.74. 51,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,698. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.84. The company has a market cap of $179.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

