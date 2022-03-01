Somerset Trust Co Sells 1,014 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 3.2% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.12. The stock had a trading volume of 68,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,682. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.59. The company has a market cap of $150.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

