Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,703 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.27. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.81. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 5.94%.

SAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

