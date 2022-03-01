Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.18

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and traded as low as $24.66. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 83,143 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. CLSA lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82.
Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.
