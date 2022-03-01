Sopheon (LON:SPE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $899.53

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 899.53 ($12.07) and traded as low as GBX 710 ($9.53). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 710 ($9.53), with a volume of 320 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 853.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 899.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.87 million and a PE ratio of 66.98.
Sopheon Company Profile (LON:SPE)
Read More
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Sopheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sopheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.