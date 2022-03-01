Sopheon (LON:SPE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $899.53

Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 899.53 ($12.07) and traded as low as GBX 710 ($9.53). Sopheon shares last traded at GBX 710 ($9.53), with a volume of 320 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 853.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 899.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £73.87 million and a PE ratio of 66.98.

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, and strategic initiative management and strategic planning.

